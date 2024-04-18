Chris Whitty: "We don’t actually know the extent of the long term effect of vapes, they’ve not been around for long enough...". Also Chris Whitty: With no long term mRNA vaccine safety evidence - "These vaccines are highly effective... and they are safe, very safe..."

Sir Christopher John MacRae Whitty

(born 21 April 1966) is a British epidemiologist, serving as Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government since 2019.

Whitty was Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care and Head of the National Institute for Health and Care Research from 2016 to 2021. He was also the Acting Government Chief Scientific Adviser from 2017 to 2018. He is emeritus Gresham Professor of Physic.

Since March 2020, Whitty has played a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, alongside Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance. Whitty was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to public health.



