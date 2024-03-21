© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Illegal Immigrants Protest In The Streets Of New York For Being Forced To Move Locations.
“Migrants are refusing to get on buses taking them to another 4 star hotel. They’re tired of moving & want a permanent home”
They chant “We want a permanent home!! This is unjust!”
“(Illegal) Migrants are now protesting in the streets due to being moved from a Manhattan hotel. Migrants are refusing to get on buses take them to another 4 star hotel stating that they are tired of moving and that they want a permanent home.
Some migrants refusing to board the bus to Brooklyn, saying they are tired of the constant moving and chanting they want a permanent home.
This protest was met with criticisms from commenters. Many of them stating that the migrants are entitled and ungrateful and that the funds used to house migrants should be used to house homeless Americans.