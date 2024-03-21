Illegal Immigrants Protest In The Streets Of New York For Being Forced To Move Locations.





“(Illegal) Migrants are now protesting in the streets due to being moved from a Manhattan hotel. Migrants are refusing to get on buses take them to another 4 star hotel stating that they are tired of moving and that they want a permanent home.





This protest was met with criticisms from commenters. Many of them stating that the migrants are entitled and ungrateful and that the funds used to house migrants should be used to house homeless Americans.



