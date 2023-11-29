BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TruthStream #206 Derek Johnson, Pascal Najadi, The Documents, Viral Documentary-Cutting off the Head of the Snake in Geneva, Switzerland (links to film, documents, to support etc below)
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
TruthStream with Joe & Scott
243 views • 11/29/2023

Derek Johnson and Pascal Najadi converse for the first time on TruthStream. Both are known for speaking publicly on Donald Trump and the covert operation unfolding before our eyes if we are willing to look for the clues. DJT leaves us with comms, executive orders and other signs of who is really in control of the United States.

Derek's social media

Website https://thedocuments.info/

Telegram https://t.me/rattletrap1776

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The1776Nation

Documentary film https://rumble.com/v3rmwmp-breaking-documentary-short-cutting-off-the-head-of-the-snake-in-geneva-swit.htmlsocial media

Pascal's social media

telegram https://t.me/PascalNajadiNEWS

rumble https://rumble.com/user/neutralswiss

TruthStream Info

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Donate to the show one time any amount whenever you choose via STRIPE link: https://buy.stripe.com/bIYbMi1Ps54P8yQ5kk

Here is our Patreon https://www.patreon.com/m/TruthStream

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/TruthStream


Keywords
truthstreamthe documentsderek johnsonpascal najadidocumentary short-cutting the head off the snake
