© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️On aviation losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russian reconnaissance drones continue their excursions
in the Odessa region.
This time at the Hydroport airport
in the village Embankment ( near Odessa ), the position of a number of different aviation assets was established, including the UAV Bayraktar-TB2 and the Yak-52 aircraft, promoted in the Ukrainian segment, whose crew tried to shoot down the Russian drones.
According to the source's information, the target was hit by the Iskander tactical missile system, as a result of which they were destroyed:
- hangar with aviation equipment - 8 pieces .
- Yak-52 aircraft with machine gun mount - 1 piece ;
- UAV "Bayraktar-TB2" - 1 piece;
- UAV-kamikaze type of aircraft - 10 pieces;
- UAV "Tekever" - 1 pc.
Systematic and calibrated attacks against Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields continue...⚡️🔥⚡️
The airfield "Gidroport", which is not far from Odessa , was hit by the Iskander OTRK. It is stated that among the targets hit was the legendary Yak-52 with a machine gun.