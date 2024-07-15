BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hydroport Airport Hits by Russian Recon Drones, Odessa region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
1
76 views • 10 months ago

⚡️On aviation losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian reconnaissance drones continue their excursions

in the Odessa region. 

This time at the Hydroport airport

in the village Embankment ( near Odessa ), the position of a number of different aviation assets was established, including the UAV Bayraktar-TB2 and the Yak-52 aircraft, promoted in the Ukrainian segment, whose crew tried to shoot down the Russian drones.

According to the source's information, the target was hit by the Iskander tactical missile system, as a result of which they were destroyed:

 - hangar with aviation equipment - 8 pieces .

- Yak-52 aircraft with machine gun mount - 1 piece ;

- UAV "Bayraktar-TB2" - 1 piece;

- UAV-kamikaze type of aircraft - 10 pieces;

- UAV "Tekever" - 1 pc.

Systematic and calibrated attacks against Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields continue...⚡️🔥⚡️

Another description of same video, calls airport a different name:

The airfield "Gidroport", which is not far from Odessa , was hit by the Iskander OTRK. It is stated that among the targets hit was the legendary Yak-52 with a machine gun.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsrussiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
