Drink Along w #beerandgear 80: Sonoran Brewing Razzle Dazzle Raspberry Ale 3.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She's not bad but this is too sweet for me. More of a dessert brew than summertime quencher.Running 4.7 for the ABV, 14-17 for the IBUs depending upon sourcing and the SRM is a best guessed 35 (lovibond)
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w us.
Big 3 folks!
Skal,
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/