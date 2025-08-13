Zelensky’s Dirty Games: False Flags, Provocations And Nuclear Fearmongering

As the highly anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump approaches, Kyiv is again engaging in calculated provocations aimed at disrupting any peace efforts. In an attempt to sabotage the public tone of the talks, Zelensky has revived an old propaganda slogan—”no discussion about Ukraine without Ukraine”—seeking to position his regime as an indispensable party in any negotiations. Unfortunately, this rhetoric is overshadowed by more alarming real actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warns that Kyiv is preparing a staged provocation in the Kharkiv region. The probable scene is the town of Chuguev, where foreign journalists have already been deployed by the Security Service of Ukraine to document an upcoming false-flag attack. The goal is clear: to generate international outrage and derail the Alaska negotiations by portraying Moscow as the aggressor.

These efforts are not isolated. Ukrainian military activity near the Russian border has intensified. Ukrainian troops are amassing near the Bryansk border, while resuming attempts to breach Russian defenses near Tyotkino in the Kursk region.

In recent days, Kyiv has escalated drone and missile strikes deep into Russian territory, targeting not only military-industrial facilities but also civilian infrastructure.

On August 12, Ukrainian strikes caused major fire at the cargo port of the Zaporozhzhie NPP. Given the plant’s strategic importance, any incident, even one involving auxiliary infrastructure, can be exploited to fuel fears.

Kyiv has repeatedly orchestrated incidents on nuclear facilities ahead of key international events, using them as leverage to demand more support. This was the case in August 2024, with smoke near the Chernobyl NPP before the UN meeting on the “nuclear threat”; in February 2025, with drone strike on the Chernobyl NPP on the eve of the Munich Conference; and in September 2023, with damage to the power line of the Zaporozhzhie NPP during the visit of the EU delegation to Kyiv.

With the Putin-Trump talks set for August 15, Kyiv is evidently attempting to manipulate the information space, amplify anti-Russian sentiment, and pressure Western leaders into hardening their stance. Whether through false-flag attacks, cross-border strikes, or nuclear fearmongering, the objective remains the same—to sabotage any potential diplomatic progress and prolong the bloodshed.

