BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If You Hear This On Your TV, Turn It Off ASAP!
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
33 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
244 views • 04/04/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

3,289,557 views (YouTube)     Aug 6, 2022   

I was shocked by what happened to Richard Wurmbrand.... Did it move you? Cardi B, Steve Harvey, George Janko and Logan Paull all give their thoughts on God and the prosperity Gospel.  Evangelist Joe Kirby, from OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, deals with terrible lies currently being injected into the Christian Community by arrogant false prophets whose message emphasizes worldly gain, materialism and greed. 

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



Keywords
deceptionliesmoneytribulationprosperitygreedegoselfdeceitenvycovetsufferdisappointmentfalse gospeltelevangelistdisillusionmentfalse preacherself pity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy