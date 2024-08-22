BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OCTOBER SURPRISE COMING?? The COUNTDOWN CLOCK is TICKING DOWN
End the global reset
End the global reset
177 views • 8 months ago

The fall feast days begin with the feast of trumpets on September 18th and the day of atonement on September 27th and the first day of Tabernacles on October 2nd finishing up on October 9th. The fall feast days are here in just a few weeks. I am not proclaiming anything is going to happen but there is something very strange in the works. We have signs all around us of what's going to happen but soon it'll no longer be just signs but actual time for things to happen. in this video I will describe the atmosphere of what we are going through in the fall feast days and what might take place shortly

You can email me for questions or comments [email protected]

You can go to the warning website of Larry McGuire and learn far more than I can bring out here at larrygmeguiar2.com

