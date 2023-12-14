Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson: Ep. 51  It’s becoming obvious that the US government has made contact with nonhuman beings. So why are they lying to us about it? We asked UFO whistleblower Dave Grusch.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1635 Subscribers
233 views
Published 2 months ago

Tucker Carlson: Ep. 51  It’s becoming obvious that the US government has made contact with nonhuman beings. So why are they lying to us about it? We asked UFO whistleblower Dave Grusch.

Keywords
tucker carlsonep51 its becoming obviousthat the us government has made contact with nonhuman beingsso why are they lying to us about it we asked ufowhistleblower dave grusch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket