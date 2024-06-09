Moments after IOF Struck the Vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza - Chaos, yesterday

This sparked a wave of terror among #Palestinians seeking refuge in the area.

Minutes later, they reportedly called the hospital, threatening to bomb its main entrance.

Live footage depicts the moments #Israeli occupation forces struck the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central #Gaza. June 8th

