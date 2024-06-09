Moments after IOF Struck the Vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza - Chaos, yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live footage depicts the moments #Israeli occupation forces struck the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Hospital in central #Gaza. June 8th
Minutes later, they reportedly called the hospital, threatening to bomb its main entrance.
This sparked a wave of terror among #Palestinians seeking refuge in the area.
adding... from Al-Jazeera:
- Israel’s raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp has caused outrage, with the EU calling it “a massacre”. The death toll has risen to 274 with more than 700 others injured, Gaza’s health ministry says.
- Doctors describe the scenes inside al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza as a “complete bloodbath”, with one medic saying the inside of the hospital “looks like a slaughterhouse”. Doctors Without Borders says al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals are “overwhelmed”. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/6/9/israels-war-on-gaza-live-nightmare-as-hospital-copes-with-nuseirat-dead?update=2964288