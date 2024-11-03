Kamala’s Key Wins Could Seal the Deal: What It Means for Trump’s Path to Victory

This is it! Kamala vs Trump. It’s hard to overstate the importance of this year’s presidential election. On Tuesday, America will go to the polls and determine the future of our republic. It’s time to make our voices heard!

On today’s program, Zach will be discussing some of his predictions on what we can expect come Tuesday night - including when we will know the outcome of the election, and how each side is going to respond (or maybe the right word is “retaliate”)

Tune in, and don’t miss Zach’s appearance on Jim Bakker’s live election coverage Tuesday night!

**********