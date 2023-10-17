Riccardo Bosi: Israel Will Be Last

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Are We To Do?
* It’s not our war — and not the only one.
* Let it go.
* Don’t buy into it.
* Step aside.
* Don’t pretend you understand all of this; no one does.
* We must be calm, united, brave and good.
* There are a few fireworks to go off yet.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (17 October 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3ptxe8-australiaone-party-the-green-room-17-october-2023.html