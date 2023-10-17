Riccardo Bosi: Israel Will Be Last

What Are We To Do?

* It’s not our war — and not the only one.

* Let it go.

* Don’t buy into it.

* Step aside.

* Don’t pretend you understand all of this; no one does.

* We must be calm, united, brave and good.

* There are a few fireworks to go off yet.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (17 October 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3ptxe8-australiaone-party-the-green-room-17-october-2023.html

