BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1000 Mosquito Bites! How to prevent mosquito and no-see-um bug bites
ChadZuber
ChadZuber
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 03/17/2023

For more better quality video's check out,

https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

The great outdoors is great for adventure and getting away from it all, and unfortunately also home to great quantities of biting insects such as mosquitoes and no-see-um bugs (also called biting midges or chaquistes in Spanish). I've had over 1000 bites on my body in a single day and it is a living hell. Mosquito and no-see-um bugs are the one thing that can turn a great camping trip into a torturous prison, and that prison is a human body that can't escape the extreme itching sensation. But an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. After years of suffering mosquito attacks I finally found a couple of safe and effective ways to prevent those ferocious bites. Watch and try them for yourself. Please subscribe and leave comments below. I do a lot of wilderness travel and will be sharing more and more.

Keywords
survivalnatureadventure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy