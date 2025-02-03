Rising Christian Apathy, Transhumanism, Nephilim, Global Persecution - Phil Hotsenpiller





Is it the midnight hour in America? Phil Hotsenpiller believes it certainly may be! Phil is the senior pastor of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California, and he is the author of It’s Midnight in America, a book that examines the Biblical rumblings of End Times prophecy. How close are we to the rapture of the church, a one world government, and the Second Coming of Christ? Why are so many Americans woefully underprepared to face persecution? Since when did modern Christians stop expecting God to work wonders and answer prayers? Phil discusses these critical questions, the tangled web of global networks that may usher in the last days, and delves into the very real threat of transhumanism and the role it may play in the future. It’s time to wake up because Christ is close at hand.









TAKEAWAYS





It’s an oxymoron to say that you are a Christian and say you have fears





When we see perversity and sexual sin elevated throughout the land, we can be assured we are living in the last days





There are only three city-states in the world: London, the Vatican, and Washington, D.C., and all three have Egyptian obelisks





No one knows the day or hour of Christ’s return, but we can see that we are in the season









