Quo Vadis





July 10, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for June 5, 2023.





My dearest children, your Heavenly Mother always prays for all her sinful children otherwise none would be saved.





Remember that without praying above all to Jesus, there would be no escape for any of you.





These times of yours are getting worse and worse, the blasphemies towards God are increasing, the prayers are hardly recited, there are no more suffering of any kind and then I ask you: “my children, do you still think that sooner or later you will have to die in the world and account to God for all your shortcomings?”





I tell you, resume praying as your ancestors did, Jesus is always ready to forgive your sins and absolve all your shortcomings. If you return to turning to Me when you are in trouble, everything will seem less difficult to overcome.





Your earthly times are getting shorter and shorter, but you do not recognize the times and moments to dedicate to God so as not to find yourself without in the face of His Justice. Pray my children that I also may intercede to the Father and my Son, for each one of you.





Pray, pray in every moment of your life, I bless you and promise you my intercession.





Your True Mother.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Valeria Copponi on November 25th, 2020:





My dearest little children, never forget the love of Jesus for you.





I know that you are experiencing hard times, but that is precisely why you need to have the certainty that only My Son’s love for you will save you from very hard and painful trials.





You know full well that His Cross is the sign which you will have to hold onto as the sole, the sure way of salvation.





Have no fear: you will succeed in overcoming all the difficulties that will appear before you day after day.





Remember that the faith you have in God will save you from all evil.





The trials, unfortunately, will appear before you suddenly, but pray with the certainty that Jesus is beside you and will protect you as only He can.





I am with you; you will be going through dangers that will seem insurmountable to your eyes, but Jesus will protect you through Me.





Never forget that prayer can move mountains; man at some point will have to realize how small he is.





It is precisely because so many have renounced the faith that they will be seized by indecision and fears; they will no longer understand the meaning of so many insuperable trials.





Pray, my little children: the Creator of the world will soon return to put an end to this whole debacle.





He gave you His whole self, but you have merely reciprocated with disobedience.





Dear ones, repent of all your shortcomings, otherwise you will lose eternal life.





My love for you is still keeping the evil one at bay, but return to Christ.





I love you, and if you want to, you will be saved.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPjRobOHQUQ