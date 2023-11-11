BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cutting the head of the snake in Geneva
Sovereign Truth
1134 followers
1134 followers
632 views • 11/11/2023
Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi Calls on Swiss Authorities to Arrest People Behind the Release of “Bioweapon” COVID-19 Shot in New Documentary.


n a bold new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake,” Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker, and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in the serene city of Geneva, Switzerland.

Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss business banker whose job was to advise countries and heads of state on the financial direction of the country.

Najadi was responsible for the resignation of the Swiss president after he filed a criminal lawsuit at the high Supreme Court of Switzerland against Alain Berset. He accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

