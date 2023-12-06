Scenes from Putin's visit to the UAE are driving Ukrainians hella mad.

Adding, about discussions:

Putin’s statements in the UAE:



▪️The USSR was one of the first to recognize the sovereign state of the UAE



▪️The UAE is Russia's main trading partner in the Arab world



▪️Trade turnover between Russia and the UAE last year increased by 67.6%, this year the potential is even greater



▪️Putin thanked the UAE President for providing a site for the construction of an Orthodox church



Putin promised the UAE President to discuss the situation in hot spots, calling the conflict between Palestine and Israel a priority point



The UAE President stated:



▪️I appreciate your personal role in shaping international relations between the UAE and Russia, the UAE is Russia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and Gulf countries



