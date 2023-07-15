BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🎖️ The Power of Attention 💪 How to Do Less and Get More Done - David Martin
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
157 views • 07/15/2023

London Real


July 15, 2023


🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/dr-david-e-martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/martin-covid-was-an-act-of-war-against-the-human-race/

Back in 2020, we were one of the few platforms that questioned the mainstream narrative and continued to speak with experts and insiders that had important information we felt the public needed to hear.


One of those people was Dr. David E. Martin, the professor, researcher and author who many of you will remember as the star of the groundbreaking documentary Plandemic 2. That film was livestreamed here on our Digital Freedom Platform to over two million viewers, becoming the largest live broadcast of a documentary film in human history.


#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose


-

DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kO7M_ryxJVM/

attentionpowerlondon realdr david martindo lessget more donecore problem
