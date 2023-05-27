BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Skateboarding legend killed by VAXX poison induced stroke
2287 views • 05/27/2023

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1662144230637158426

"This is my beautiful son Wade. He left this world on October 31st at 33 years old. My heart is shattered beyond repair. I cannot function anymore. Unable to leave the house, eat, sleep or breathe. He was found in his apartment after 2 days of trying to contact him. I still don't have a cause of death as the coroner stated pending on his death certificate. There were no suspicious circumstances. How do I come to terms with no answers and no reason.
He had been complaining of debilitating headaches after the 2nd dose of the Covid vaccine. Drs dismissed him and told him to buy over the counter pain relief. I'm angry and bitter and cannot find an answer to how my child was taken from me. He was my eldest son. He was calm, handsome, articulate, funny and so compassionate. He was my best friend. I don't feel like I am ever going to recover."
gofundme.com/f/sry7u-wades-funeral
facebook.com/groups/133665528881620/user/1643926242/
###
This morning skateboarders all over Australia awoke to the sad news that beloved Sydney legend, Wade Thompson, has passed away. The cause of death has not yet been announced.
Wade will be remembered for his contagious laugh and the good vibes he brought to every session.
Our thoughts are with Wade’s family and his large circle of friends.
slamskateboarding.com/item/4975-rest-in-peace-wade-thompson

Mirrored - bootcamp

vaccinestrokewade thompson
