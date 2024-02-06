06-02-2024 The Prophetic Voice SLEEP & UNCOVERED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 19:15 Laziness makes one fall into a deep sleep, And an idle being suffers hunger.
Proverbs 20:13 Do not love sleep, lest you become poor; Open your eyes, be satisfied with bread.
Hebrews 4:13 And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all are naked and laid bare before the eyes of Him with whom is our account.
Rev 16:15 “See, I am coming as a thief. Blessed is he who is staying awake and guarding his garments, lest he walk naked and they see his shame.”