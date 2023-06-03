BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The chunky truth about CHUBBY CHASERS
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
407 views • 06/03/2023

I release a righteous rant in this Relationships subreddit Q&A.A fit, good-looking guy, chubbies are what he likes to "slay."

He asks "Why do my buddies shame me for my preferences?"

"Don't judge me for what I like," the inference is.

He likes them so big they can barely fit in a kissing booth.

But when it comes to common sense he's dismissing truth.

When he takes his dates to the all-you-can-eat buffet they are all racers.

With these big girls, long he won't stay, like all chubby chasers!


My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender

Download ⏬ 4 sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE


📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.

Keywords
datingred pillrelationshipslimitless mindsetfor menq and achubby chasersbig girls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy