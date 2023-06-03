The chunky truth about CHUBBY CHASERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I release a righteous rant in this Relationships subreddit Q&A.A fit, good-looking guy, chubbies are what he likes to "slay."
He asks "Why do my buddies shame me for my preferences?"
"Don't judge me for what I like," the inference is.
He likes them so big they can barely fit in a kissing booth.
But when it comes to common sense he's dismissing truth.
When he takes his dates to the all-you-can-eat buffet they are all racers.
With these big girls, long he won't stay, like all chubby chasers!
My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!
💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender
Download ⏬ 4 sample chapters
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE
📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.