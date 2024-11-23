BRYT NEWS LIVE UPDATE 11-23-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz Out for AG!! Fight Over FBI Dir & Sec of Treasury - PLUS: HUGE Word From God 11/22/24 Weekly News Report! Matt Gaetz was MAGAs biggest win for Trump’s cabinet. Gaetz is out & FL former AG Pam Bondi is in. Big fight over Mike Rogers and Kash Patel for FBI director. Rogers out. Who's next in line? Former Protege of George Soros, for Sec of Treasury. Plus - Joe and Mika Scarborough cozy back up to Trump. Big word from the Lord about swamp creatures making their way into Trump’s inner circle to help "guide" him their way. All of that and MORE in This Week’s Headline News!