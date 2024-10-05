What's Up? From Complacency to Action: Weather Weapons and the Global Agenda

In this episode of "What's Up" from the Arlington Institute, John Petersen and Gregg Braden discuss the rapid decline of the U.S. political system, questioning if the role of the president is still necessary. They explore larger systemic changes, including climate shifts, technological advancements, and the evolving role of human consciousness. The conversation hints at a future where governance may move away from centralized figures, leading to new, cooperative frameworks that reflect spiritual and societal growth.









Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!









We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!