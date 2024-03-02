© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘HORRIBLE MISAKE’: Rancher sends a message to Biden about border crisis
85 yr old fifth-generation cattle rancher Jim Chilton discusses the devastation they have experienced on their ranch since Biden took office. The Cartels are more powerful than the government. # BidensBorderInvasion.