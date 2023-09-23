BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Aliens & UFOs - What's REALLY Going On
High Hopes
High Hopes
131 views • 09/23/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Sep 23, 2023


Aliens & UFOs: Check out Sustainability Sooner & Enter for a chance to Win and Aptera! https://geni.us/ApteraGiveaway


Few things have captured our imaginations like Aliens and UFOs. But lately, there have been all sorts of news, including hearings from government officials, and NASA now even has a report. So what's going on, and are we being visited by little green people? Let's figure this out together!


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:37 - US Congressional Hearing

5:34 - Nasa Press Conference

9:35 - Mexico Alien News

11:40 - UFOs & UAPs

15:17 - Science of Aliens

22:00 - The Odds


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,ufo hearing press conference,unidentified anomalous phenomena,extra terrestrial,ufo hearing,peru aliens,mexico aliens,aliens,ufos,ufo,uap,uaps,aliens mexico english,nasa aliens highlights,alien press conference 2023 recap,aliens news,ufo news,alien remains found,alien remains found in mexico,alien remains,roswell,us alien court case,usa alien reveal,us alien object,We Need to Talk About Aliens & UFOs,Aliens & UFOs - What's REALLY Going On


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWECemT2leg

Keywords
aliensnasausextraterrestrialsufoscongressional hearinguapstwo bit da vincimexico alienscience of aliensthe odds
