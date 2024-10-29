Generational Differences In Mental Health with Diane Arnold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
This episode addresses our current mental health crisis and its impact across generations. Specifically, we'll discuss the different experiences each generation has historically had - Boomers, Gen X, all the way down to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. We will look at how those experiences shape their perspectives on mental health. We are honoured to have this conversation with licensed therapist and author Diane Arnold who is releasing her latest book,12 Habits for a Sound Mind and Joyful Life.
Please join us!
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm
FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
#faytene #canada #mentalhealh #generations #dianearnold #12habitsforasoundmindandjoyfullife