Generational Differences In Mental Health with Diane Arnold
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
6 views • 7 months ago

This episode addresses our current mental health crisis and its impact across generations. Specifically, we'll discuss the different experiences each generation has historically had - Boomers, Gen X, all the way down to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. We will look at how those experiences shape their perspectives on mental health. We are honoured to have this conversation with licensed therapist and author Diane Arnold who is releasing her latest book,12 Habits for a Sound Mind and Joyful Life.


Please join us!


____________________________


