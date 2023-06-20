Stew Peters: California Bill Targets Families Who Reject Trans Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Bill Targets Families Who Reject Trans Agenda: Parents Lose Custody If They Don’t Comply From the very beginning, the left has wanted to destroy the family. Collier County GOP Vice Chairman Dan Cook is here to talk about the Left’s assault on the American family.
California bill AB957 will mean parents will lose custody of their children if they do not “affirm” whatever made up gender identity their children have.