BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDC Director Blows Whistle: Fauci Facing ‘Life in Prison’ for Creating COVID As Bioweapon
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
233 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci has operated with shocking impunity for decades, running cruel and unusual experiments on children and animals, funding gain of function research to make viruses deadlier, all while profiting immensely from the widespread distribution of his devastating vaccines.


His actions, eerily reminiscent of the horrors committed by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, have been covered up by the complicit mainstream media. But now, high-level whistleblowers are stepping forward, and Fauci’s dark past is being dragged into the light.


As the new administration takes shape, there’s growing determination to hold him accountable for crimes against humanity. Fauci’s supposed “retirement” is actually the beginning of a very different kind of reckoning.

Keywords
vaccinesdeath vaxdiktio ellinismou
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy