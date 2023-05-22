How the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines (Radar Evidence)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this short video, RevisionFour lays out how the United States blew up the Nordstream pipelines. I go through the motive, means and exactly how it was carried out. In this video I include incriminating radar evidence that places the United States Navy at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime.
BUT FOR MORE INFO.... Please also check out the 💥epic💥 whistleblower thread at:
https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1660421074033725441?s=20
(in 7 parts)
Baltops 22
Advanced Seal Delivery System
Flightradar24
Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
Enjoy the video and please do your own research! And check out MonkeyWerx's evidence as well.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG71NGXr4vU