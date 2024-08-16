BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The terrorists from the "Crocus" attacked have been charged with a new accusations
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 9 months ago

Moscow court has extended the detention of four perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the "Crocus City Hall" concert venue.

The terrorists from the "Crocus" attacked have been charged with a new accusations—participation in a terrorist organization and training to commit terrorist acts, according to court documents.

Adding about a Newsweek article published August 16, 'Thomas Matthew Crooks Body was Gone When Rep Tried to Examine':

The body of the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump was "gone" when Rep. Clay Higgins tried to inspect it during an investigation into the shooting, the congressman revealed in a preliminary report.

Higgins, a Louisiana Republican and member of the House task force investigating the incident, shared some of his findings after a three-day visit to Butler in early August.

In the report, Higgins stated that he had tried to examine Crooks' body but was unable to do so, accusing the FBI of hindering further investigative efforts.

"My attempt to examine Crooks' body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and uncovered a troubling fact… the FBI had released the body for cremation 10 days after J13," Higgins wrote. "By J23, Crooks was gone. No one, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, or the Sheriff, was aware of this until Monday, August 5."



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy