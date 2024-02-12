© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Polish farmers, as part of a nationwide protest, poured grain from Ukrainian trucks at the Dorohusk checkpoint.
The farmers are blocking roads and approaches to border crossings with Ukraine.
One of their main demands is to halt the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.
The mayor of Lvov called them "pro-Russian provocateurs."