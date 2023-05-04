Song The Jews Will Sing In The Millennium After Being Supernaturally Protected-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 3 2023

All through the Old Testament, we see the Jews singing praises to the LORD in times of amazing deliverance and in battle, like the song of Moses after they made it through the Red Sea. This continues all the way through to the book of Revelation where the body of Christ sings in chapter 5, the 144,000 sing in chapter 14, and the Tribulation Saints sing in chapter 15. In Isaiah 26, we see another song, this one will be sung by the Jewish remnant who were kept safe at Selah Petra.



"In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Judah; We have a strong city; salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks. Open ye the gates, that the righteous nation which keepeth the truth may enter in. Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee." Isaiah 26:1-3 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we see how music, properly done, is a wonderful act of worship to God to thank Him and praise Him for His provision. The Jewish remnant is a key component of the end times, and as such, they have their own special song that they will sing before the LORD. Now here's where things get really interesting. Contained within the lyrics of this song in Isaiah 26, we see nugget after nugget of prophetical goodness that help us to unravel the events that will unfold for the Jews and all Israel in Selah Petra. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, come with us on a journey to the near future as we witnesses an event that will assuredly take place, and indeed, has already taken place!

