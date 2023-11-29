BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Bow Your Head And Look Up!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
20 views • 11/29/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'


If we are ambassadors for Christ, if we indeed from the kingdom of Heaven, then doesn't it make sense to get our day-to-day marching orders from our father and commanding officer?


Heavenly-Minded Prayers

From Intouch Ministries

Be sure that you are asking God for what's most important in your life and the lives of those you love.

Colossians 1:9-14

We belong to Jesus, and our home is not of this world. Do our prayers reflect that? The Lord wants us to talk to Him about our day and bring our personal requests, but He desires that we pray for kingdom concerns, too—prayers for others’ salvation and for the spiritual growth of His children........

Get the Intouch Ministries app to keep reading

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/412lOz1

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz


Video credit:

Sacred Warrior - Many Will Come

Get it now!

@ Apple Music - https://bit.ly/SacredWarriorMastersCommand

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3R4dHO9


The Rock Almighty. Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

