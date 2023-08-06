St. John Vianney, the Patron Saint of Priests! - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Aug 3, 2023
St. John Vianney was a French Catholic Priest who who served as Pastor for the town of Ars, France and is known for living a holy life. Today on Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC teaches us about the extraordinary life of this devoted saint! His feast day is August 4.
