St. John Vianney, the Patron Saint of Priests! - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
5 views • 08/06/2023

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Aug 3, 2023


St. John Vianney was a French Catholic Priest who who served as Pastor for the town of Ars, France and is known for living a holy life. Today on Saints in Focus, Br. Steve Castellano, MIC teaches us about the extraordinary life of this devoted saint! His feast day is August 4.


Keywords
christiancatholicsaintspriestsmarian fatherssaints in focusbr steve castellanost john vianney
