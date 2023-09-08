BREAKING: CHINA SATELLITES FIRED MAUI!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
Sep 7, 2023
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:
2 CHINA SATELLITES AT 3 MAUI FIRES!
1 SATELLITE RELOADED (RE-ORBITED)!
CHINA ROCKETS ABLE TO BOOST LASERS!
STEVE FAVIS: CHINA LASERS PETA WATT CAPABLE!
