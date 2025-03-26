Mass Public Deception (Even Among Christians) is #1 Sign We're At The End - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-03-23: Let No One Deceive You " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD addresses the #1 sign that we’re at the end of time, which is that of deception and the susceptibility we all have to let ourselves be deceived.

.

LIST OF LAST DAYS DECEPTIONS:

1) ASI or Artificial Super Intelligence, which is actually artificial satanic intelligence downloaded in exchange for a soul and worship

2) The New Golden Age of peace and prosperity, or if you prefer, peace and security, financially, vis-à-vis CBDC’s with their UBI

3) The political “Left-Right Paradigm”, which is textbook right out of the Devil’s playbook in the chapter titled, “Divide and Conquer”

4) Paranormal and supernatural manifestations masquerading as angels of light, which is deceiving and captivating the multitudes

5) A coming great revival and great awakening world-wide under the banner of false teachings like the New Apostolic Reformation

6) Rejection and intolerance of sound doctrine resulting in multitudes flocking to those who teach what their ears are itching to hear

7) Bio-Tech in concert with quantum computing, massive AI data infrastructures and last but not least the pharmaceutical industry

.

.

.

.

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!