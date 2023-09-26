HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA ! = ACT 1 - SCENE 4 = BAJRANGI ! updated & extended

BRAVE & ADVENTUROUS MAN FROM INDIA RETURNS PAKISTANI GIRL TO HER MOTHER !

This original composition ‹ Bajrangi › is inspired by the wonderful 2015 film ‹ Bajrangi Bhaijaan › - directed by Kabir Khan, featuring Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, …



It is the story about an Indian man, with a magnanimous heart, who takes a young mute Pakistani girl - whose mother lost her while falling asleep during a train ride in India, back to her homeland, to reunite her with her mother and family.

In trying to discover the girl's parents, this good man, named Bajrangi, develops an unshakable bond with her.

Through a series of adventures and misadventures, this charming story captures the hearts of all good people, ready to take on the noble mission of protecting children, and reuniting them with their parents.

Beautifully shot, capturing the breathtaking mountains and valleys of Kashmir, and the lush plains and arid deserts of norther India and Pakistan, ‹ Bajrangi Bhaijaan ›’s action begins, once upon a time, in the hills of Sultanpur, Jhelum, Pakistan, where there lives an adorable little six-year-old mute girl, named Shahida.

This is one of the most heart-endearing movies of all times; and I believe you will also find the spinoff it inspired me quite beautiful and heart-touching.

Sincerely,

Teri'irere Ito'arai

Film Composer

The Holy Spirit of India !

- - - - -

- - - - -

