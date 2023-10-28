President Trump Headlines Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at 3 pm ET today to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the seven swing states where Trump already leads old Joe Biden by six points in general election polling.

Trump will also speak this evening in Vegas at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country venue during an event to register voters and commit them to vote for President Trump. Register for tickets to see President Trump speak at 6 pm PT/9 ET