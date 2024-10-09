Whistleblower Kenny Johnson: October 9, 2024, After leaving the hearing Mr. Johnson "DIED SUDDENLY".

Another voice has been silenced by the Dark Evil Forces.





Video Source: x.com/DennD68





News Source: https://loudobbs.com/news/rockdale-county-environmental-supervisor-dies-suddenly-after-collapsing-following-testimony-on-toxic-biolab-fire/

During his testimony, Johnson detailed his repeated attempts to raise awareness about the safety risks posed by the facility and urged immediate intervention, including an investigation by the Department of Justice.

This marked Johnson’s second formal request for a criminal inquiry into BioLab’s practices, according to Dail Mail.

Johnson’s testimony was impassioned and critical, particularly toward EPA Region 4, which he referred to as “the worst region in the United States.”















