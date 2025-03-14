BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ONE CHOICE: Truth vs Manipulation!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
42 views • 6 months ago

Wednesday Night Live 12 March 2025


In this episode, I explore the complexities of global conflicts, focusing on Hamas and the necessity of reasoned discourse for resolution. I critique educational institutions' roles in fostering genuine critical thinking versus ideological propagation, using a case involving a Columbia University student’s deportation for pro-Palestinian activism. Additionally, I discuss loyalty and betrayal in personal relationships, emphasizing the importance of deep marital connections over fleeting friendships. I address the challenges of technology and AI in the job market, advocating for continuous learning. Engaging with listener questions, I stress the need for honesty and integrity in personal and societal decisions, promoting conflict resolution through philosophical reasoning.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

