Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.19.23! Receive Inspirations & Change Your Potentials

We make life too complicated. Mainly because, we want to have it all figured out and controlled so, there are no surprises. And of course, that comes from our fears versus from Love…Our connection with The Love of All. We lose trust in life experiences. So, we have to regain our wonder, our connection to Love, to change and increase the potentials of our lives. Today’s message shares what to do. Please, enlighten others by sharing!



This Thursday, I share about “The Soul’s Purpose” in the Evolution of You gathering. Sign-up to listen Live or to get the recording.

https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/





Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity





My website: https://robertnovak.com/





Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/