Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.19.23! Receive Inspirations & Change Your Potentials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We make life too complicated. Mainly because, we want to
have it all figured out and controlled so, there are no surprises. And of
course, that comes from our fears versus from Love…Our connection with The Love
of All. We lose trust in life experiences. So, we have to regain our wonder,
our connection to Love, to change and increase the potentials of our lives.
Today’s message shares what to do. Please, enlighten others by sharing!
This Thursday, I share about “The Soul’s Purpose” in the Evolution of You gathering. Sign-up to listen Live or to get the recording.
https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/