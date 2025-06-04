Kyiv’s Agony: Propaganda Against Military Collapse

Kyiv has entered its death throes. Unable to shift the balance of power on the battlefield, the terrorist regime has intensified terrorist attacks, seeking media victories for political gain. Against the backdrop of negotiations, Kyiv’s desperate efforts have become glaringly obvious. Its outright falsehoods and countless fakes only underscore its collapse amid military defeats.

The much-touted “Spiderweb” operation was supposed to be Kyiv’s trump card, but it turned into yet another propaganda stunt with minimal real impact. Satellite images confirm that only two Russian airbases suffered damage, exactly as the Russian military reported. Meanwhile, Kyiv falsely claimed 40 aircraft were destroyed across four bases.

Similarly, Kyiv sought a media “victory” after another failed attack on the Crimean Bridge on June 3. Ukraine proudly declared the destruction of bridge pillars, but in reality, all strikes were repelled.

Meanwhile, Kyiv and its Western backers remain conspicuously silent about other blatant terrorist attacks, such as the June 1 railway sabotage that caused civilian deaths. In response, Russian missiles destroyed the HQ of terrorists from the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy. The destroyed targets included a machine-building college, housing the headquarters of the “Sumy” operational-tactical group, as well as the local SBU building, where a meeting with NATO officers was underway. Both targets were accurately struck, inflicting heavy losses. Ukrainian media, however, focused on civilian casualties nearby, blaming Russians for another fake war crime. The footage revealed that the tragedy was caused by Ukrainian air defense missiles.

Despite all efforts, Kyiv suffered heavy PR and political blows. As a result of the recent negotiations, Russia’s offer to unilaterally hand over 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers forced Kyiv into an embarrassing position. The Ukrainian military scrambled to frame it as a “mutual exchange,” but this was a lie.

The Ukrainian army’s dire state is further evidenced by constant command reshuffles. The head of Ground Forces Drapaty resigned after another deadly strike on Ukrainian troops accumulated near the front, but only to be appointed by Zelensky as the new head of Joint Forces.

In its turn, Moscow does not stoop to terror, responding with devastating rear strikes, constant victories on the battlefields and balanced diplomacy. With conventional means, the Russian military cannot stage provocations similar to Kyiv’s propaganda operations, simply because there are no spectacular targets left to destroy in Ukraine.

The Russian army is rapidly advancing across multiple fronts. While hiding defeats in smaller villages, Kyiv will soon face the loss of another large fortress, Chasov Yar. Its fall will deliver another blow to Kyiv’s propaganda machine.

Kyiv has nothing left but to stage bloody spectacles to secure Western funding and to mask its military defeats. But with every passing day, the truth becomes harder to hide.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-propaganda-against-military-collapse/