Blood clots are forming 1.5 years after the last shot of the COVID vaccine says Peter McCullough, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
2531 views • 02/19/2023

Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones on Nov 6, 2022, “In my practice in the last week… I saw two (2) cases of blood clots forming 18 months after the last shot.” “I have patients who have developed blood clots — and they are alive — and they are large ones in their legs and extremities.” “One patient in my practice, we had to remove the first rib and physically pull it out of a blood vessel in the arm.” “Another one, it is still in her leg, it’s over a year and it is not dissolving as I am administering blood thinners.” “[Embalmer] John O’Looney in the UK… has gone viral… describing [the white fibrous clots] that he is seeing [in dead bodies].” The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/t78ypK0baaOx/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

blood clotsvaxxpeter mccullough md
