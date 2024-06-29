The Book of Daniel - Chapter 7a

Daniel 2, Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 are all linked thematically

We are meant to worship the Rock, Jesus Christ, King of Kings. Everything else is Idolatry

The Four Beasts are Four Kingdoms that arise out of the Sea (Mediterranean to be exact)

There will be an End-Times version of the 4th Kingdom, led by a king symbolized by the Little Horn among Ten Horns, this is Antichrist

Jesus Christ, the Son of Man, will return and be given All Dominion and Glory, and establish an Everlasting Kingdom