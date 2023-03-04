Another One with VAXX Regrets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🩺🦠I was always pro-vaccine when it came to the Covid vaccine... I debated about posting this but everyone should know the reality of the vaccine!!
💉January 5th, I got my first Pfizer Vaccine, I felt fine after.
💉January 11th, I tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms
💉February 16th, I got my second dose of the vaccine.
💉February 24th, I thought I was having a stroke. My face is now currently paralyzed on the left side.
Yes, PARALYZED... I cannot close my eye or blink completely without using my finger, I cannot feel my lips, cheek or forehead, I cannot open one eye with the other one closed, I’m having trouble eating.😭😭
Source @VaccineInjuries.me