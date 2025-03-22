THE DEMO[N]CRATIC MARXIST ☭ PLAYBOOK IS CURRENTLY IN PLAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOMMYTGME - THE DEMOCRATIC MARKIST PLAY BOOK IS CURRENTLY IN PLAY...
Source: https://x.com/RAZORTOMMYCUTS/status/1903204552309903582
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9o9uis [thanks to https://www.politifact.com/wisconsin/statements/2018/jan/05/david-clarke-jr/despite-david-clarkes-tweet-no-evidence-hillary-cl/ 🖲]
https://medium.com/@wisword/the-modern-marxist-playbook-7733d1ac274c
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/10-small-steps-executing-the-fascist-playbook_b_585dfec2e4b04d7df167cfab
https://socialistforum.dsausa.org/issues/fall-2021/marxism-and-democracy/
https://www.brookings.edu/articles/a-playbook-to-counter-democratic-backsliding-in-the-us-and-abroad/
https://www.politico.com/story/2013/09/joe-lhota-bill-de-blasio-new-york-mayor-race-2013-097270
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/24/559887677/the-democratic-playbook
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/The-Democracy-Playbook_Preventing-and-Reversing-Democratic-Backsliding.pdf
https://www.riponpress.com/editorial/letters_to_editor/today-s-marxist-revolution-follows-communist-playbook/article_128f5d0e-d6a8-11ea-bbff-ab85f4e308b9.html
https://www.thefreelibrary.com/The+Marxist+Playbook.-a0828666521
https://freepressers.com/articles/debauchery-another-page-in-harriss-marxist-playbook
https://observer.com/2013/09/joe-lhotas-marxist-playbook-charge-straight-out-of-giuliani-playbook/
https://drrichswier.com/2021/07/20/straight-from-the-marxist-playbook-evidence-of-election-manipulation-mounts/
https://gijn.org/stories/understanding-the-authoritarians-playbook-tips-for-journalists/
https://www.stevegruber.com/2025/03/left-in-flames-the-democrat-playbook-complain-swear-destroy-repeat/