SAVE AMERICA
SALVATORIO
SAVE AMERICA ! Save America Jesus Save the USA Save America with amazing grace Save America Father let the kingdom come Holy Spirit guide us from above Lead us to freedom Jesus Lead us to truth Let us carry the cross along with you Grave our transgressions Grievous our sins Have mercy O Lord Thy people forgive Save Save Save the USA Save Save Save us Jesus we pray Save Save Save us with amazing grace Save America Save us O Lord Save America By Thy holy word Save America through Thy body and blood Redeem us O Lord with Thy mercy and love Lead us to freedom Jesus Lead us to truth Let us carry the cross along with you Grave our transgressions Grievous our sins Have mercy O Lord Thy people forgive Save Save Save the USA Save Save Save us Jesus we pray Save Save Save us with amazing grace Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2023

americasavemaga

