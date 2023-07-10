With Malcolm Roberts - One Nation Senator for Qld and Sandy Roach - One Nation Candidate for Fadden.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At pre-poll with Sandy Roach - One Nation Candidate for Fadden in the upcoming Federal By Election.
Malcolm Roberts was there too, and we enlisted the help of a budding volunteer poet.
Call or Text Sandy 0478 280 517 if you'd like to help, we're at the pointy end of the season with the election less than a week away. Saturday 15th July, 2023.
#HistoryMaking
#SandyRoach4Fadden
#OneNation
#FaddenByElection
#PrePolls
#ThankYouVolunteers
#Flyers
https://www.facebook.com/SandyRoach.PHON
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.