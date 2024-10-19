BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maeyken Wens — Christian Wife and Mother Martyred in 1573 for the Testimony of Jesus — Be Ready
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
563 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 7 months ago

The famed pastor RG Lee said, “…Some of the most beautiful and spiritually fragrant flowers that blossom in God’s Kingdom gardens, some of the most luscious spiritual fruit that ripens in God’s Kingdom orchards and some of the most potent streams that flow out to make gardens out of desert spots of the world are realities because of woman’s chastity faith service sacrifice and devotion.” If this is so, then in the garden of the history of the Christian church, tucked in an out of the way corner is a beautiful rose that is the life of Maeyken Wens.

     —Ronnie Brown, ForgottenPodcast.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBTTqpbloE0


--------------- WARNING:

Time is running out for mankind — even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not — just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.


For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and true, Biblical salvation, freely-download and prove out the PDF here, while there is still time:


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com/


--------------- Three Blogs Dedicated to the Strait Gate/Narrow Way of Jesus:


1. https://stewartcbest.substack.com/


2. https://wayfaringgal.com/


3. https://followstheway.com/

Keywords
biblesalvationprophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy