Predicting the Effects of Technology in the Near Future - The 2020 Milestone

We can logically work out it is very likely that in the next few years we will begin to see massive unemployment due to technology or specifically automation. If correct the huge numbers of unemployed will be among the largest segment of the population - those without higher education. And this is only the tip of the tech iceberg.

Episode 139 - December 2018

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/